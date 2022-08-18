Estonia's president helps weave camouflage nets for Ukraine

President Alar Karis and his office helped weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian Army this week when visiting a volunteer organization.

Karis met with volunteers of the "Aitan Kaitsta" (I Help Defend) initiative which has made more than 9,000 meters of camouflage netting for the Ukrainian Army since March.

The president spoke with the group's leaders Anu Lensment and Jaana Ratas about the materials they need and how they find volunteers.

President Alar Karis and the "Aitan Kaitsta" team with a camouflage net. Source: Office of the President of Estonia.

"Both Estonian people and Ukrainians living in Estonia have woven camouflage nets. Foreign students living in Estonia and ambassadors of foreign countries with their families have also contributed with their own hands. Many have also donated nets and materials," he commented on social media on Wednesday.

Karis wore a shirt given to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent visit to the country.

"We will continue to comprehensively help Ukraine," Karis wrote.

