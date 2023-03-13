Poll: Two-thirds of Estonian residents back continued Ukraine military aid

According to a recent poll, 67 percent of Estonian residents agree with the statement that allies must continue offering military aid to Ukraine. Support for receiving war refugees from Ukraine, however, has fallen to its lowest of the past 12 months.

The results of the recent poll, commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, also revealed that just 16 percent of Estonian residents are against supporting Ukraine militarily; another 11 percent of respondents remained neutral on this issue, while the rest were unable to say.

Of Estonian respondents, 84 percent approved of providing Ukraine with military aid, while just 5 percent were against it. Among respondents of other nationalities, however, just 27 percent supported providing Ukraine with military aid, while 39 percent were against it.

In all, 80 percent of those polled were in favor of supporting Ukraine economically, including 88 percent of Estonian respondents and 64 percent of respondents of other nationalities; 14 percent were against it.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of respondents support Estonia contributing to rebuilding of Ukraine following the war, and 61 percent indicated that they support sanctions against Russia even if it means significant food and energy price increases.

A total of 67 percent of Estonian residents support accepting war refugees from Ukraine, according to the latest poll. This marks the lowest level of support for accepting refugees seen in Estonia since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February 24.

Another 24 percent of respondents are against accepting them.

Support for accepting war refugees from Ukraine was higher among Estonian respondents than those of other nationalities at 76 and 48 percent, respectively.

Commissioned by the Government Office, Turu-uuringute AS polled 1,506 Estonian residents aged 15 and up from February 16-21.

