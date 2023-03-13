Poll: Two-thirds of Estonian residents back continued Ukraine military aid

News
Javelin missiles bound for Ukraine loaded onto a military transport aircraft in Estonia in 2022.
Javelin missiles bound for Ukraine loaded onto a military transport aircraft in Estonia in 2022. Source: Headquarters of the EDF/mil.ee
News

According to a recent poll, 67 percent of Estonian residents agree with the statement that allies must continue offering military aid to Ukraine. Support for receiving war refugees from Ukraine, however, has fallen to its lowest of the past 12 months.

The results of the recent poll, commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, also revealed that just 16 percent of Estonian residents are against supporting Ukraine militarily; another 11 percent of respondents remained neutral on this issue, while the rest were unable to say.

Of Estonian respondents, 84 percent approved of providing Ukraine with military aid, while just 5 percent were against it. Among respondents of other nationalities, however, just 27 percent supported providing Ukraine with military aid, while 39 percent were against it.

In all, 80 percent of those polled were in favor of supporting Ukraine economically, including 88 percent of Estonian respondents and 64 percent of respondents of other nationalities; 14 percent were against it.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of respondents support Estonia contributing to rebuilding of Ukraine following the war, and 61 percent indicated that they support sanctions against Russia even if it means significant food and energy price increases.

A total of 67 percent of Estonian residents support accepting war refugees from Ukraine, according to the latest poll. This marks the lowest level of support for accepting refugees seen in Estonia since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February 24.

Another 24 percent of respondents are against accepting them.

Support for accepting war refugees from Ukraine was higher among Estonian respondents than those of other nationalities at 76 and 48 percent, respectively.

Commissioned by the Government Office, Turu-uuringute AS polled 1,506 Estonian residents aged 15 and up from February 16-21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:32

Native Language Day reading marathon to take place Tuesday

16:35

January 2023 tax receipts up 11 percent on year

16:18

State Electoral Office has received a few dozen complaints

16:00

Expert: Parties forgot lessons from integration programs in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Cultural institutions want money for dry toilets and safe chandeliers

15:05

Andrus Ansip finds Urmas Paet good fit for post of European commissioner

14:39

Ilmar Raag: Perpetual opposition

14:38

Poll: Two-thirds of Estonian residents back continued Ukraine military aid

14:00

Anglers take advantage of winter weather to go ice fishing on Lake Peipus

13:17

Fixed-term deposits pay off again

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.03

ISS detains Aivo Peterson on suspicion of forming anti-Estonian association

10:01

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

10.03

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war

10:14

NGO Slava Ukraini to hold review over suspicions of funds misuse

11.03

Volunteers rescue 118 cats from Tabasalu breeding farm

11.03

Baltic countries planning space cooperation

10.03

Estonia's new coalition wants NATO allies to spend 2.5% GDP on defense

11.03

Saturday brings return to snowy, wintry conditions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: