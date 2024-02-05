60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

Russia's military activity in Ukraine is condemned by 60 percent of people of other nationalities living in Estonia, who are mostly Russian-speaking, while 11 percent support it and 29 percent did not have or wish to express an opinion.

Russia's military activity is condemned by 95 percent of Estonian respondents, with 2 percent in favor and 3 percent could not answer, a December Turu-uuringute AS poll commissioned by the Government Office found.

Looking at the whole of society, Russia's war is condemned by 84 percent of people and supported by 5 percent. There is no change from a year ago, also in terms of Estonian respondents and those of other nationalities.

Accepting Ukrainian refugees was supported by 63 percent of all respondents, with 30 percent opposed and 7 percent undecided. The number of people who support accepting refugees has fallen from 73 percent in December of 2022.

Among [ethnic] Estonian respondents, 72 percent supported helping refugees, while 24 percent were opposed. These figures were 46 percent and 42 percent respectively for respondents of other nationalities.

60 percent in favor of military support for Ukraine

Continued allied support for Ukraine is considered necessary by 60 percent of respondents, with 18 percent opposed, 15 percent neutral and 6 percent could not say.

Sending Ukraine humanitarian aid is considered right and proper by 74 percent of people questioned and opposed by 22 percent. This is 83 percent for Estonians and 56 percent among other nationalities.

Helping to rebuild Ukraine after the war has the support of 60 percent of people, while 33 percent are against.

The poll also asked people about feelings of belonging in Estonian society. Of all respondents, 85 percent felt they belong to the Estonian society, which was 92 percent for Estonian respondents and 73 percent for those of other nationalities.

Estonia's NATO membership has the support of 77 percent of people questioned (92 percent for Estonians and 48 percent other nationalities).

Membership in the EU also comes in at 77 percent support (82 percent Estonians and 68 percent other nationalities).

News portal main source of information

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said that news portals (ERR.ee, Delfi.ee, Postimees.ee) are their most important sources of information.

Coming in second are Estonian television channels (48 percent), while social media is in third place (36 percent). Radio is considered an important source of news for 31 percent of people, followed by talking to friends and relatives (23 percent), foreign media channels (18 percent) and nationwide newspapers (13 percent).

When it comes to social media sites, Facebook (67 percent) is considered the most important, followed by YouTube (52 percent), Instagram (30 percent), Telegram (27 percent), Tiktok (17 percent), Twitter/X (10 percent).

Turu-uuringute AS conducted the poll December 6-12, interviewing 1,252 people at least 15 years of age.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!