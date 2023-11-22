Estonia supports Ukraine's energy infrastructure with advice, technology

Estonia is helping support Ukraine's energy infrastructure and its reconstruction with digital solutions and advice, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at a G7+ meeting on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken organized the discussion to help Ukraine with this winter.

Tsahkna stressed Estonia will continue to send energy equipment. This is needed as Russia is still attacking critical civilian infrastructure.

"We must help the people of Ukraine cope in a situation where Russia is carrying out sustained and deliberate attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Tsahkna said. "This autumn, we have sent two generators to Ukraine, and we will send as many as we can to make it as easy as possible for Ukrainians to get through the winter," he said.

There are also plans to contribute to reconstructing Ukraine's energy sector with a digital solution.

"We have a project in the works with Hepta Airbone that is a solution based on artificial intelligence and created to identify damage to the energy system," he said.

Estonia has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth an estimated €25.3 million so far, including €6.3 million from the public sector. "

"A huge part of this aid has come from the private sector and the third sector," the minister said.

Generators and winter uniforms were part of the humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine last year by Estonia and Estonian companies.

