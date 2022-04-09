Estonia helping Ukraine restore power lines

Estonia has sent Ukraine 10 tonnes of electrical products to help restore overhead power lines and support the country's electricity systems.

A request was sent from the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy to the Estonian government, which then requested help from the Estonian Association of Electrical Enterprises (Eesti Elektritööde Ettevõtjate Liit).

A consignment weighing more than 10 tonnes was sent to Ukraine this week which mainly contained aluminum wires for high-voltage lines, control cables and other overhead line accessories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs helped organize the delivery and companies Enersense, Onninen and Ensto contributed products.

Earlier this week, Estonia sent €80,000 worth of tech support to the Ukrainian digital ministry. The country has also supplied Ukraine with more than €220 million worth of weapons and €12 million of humanitarian aid.

Over 28,000 Ukrainian refugees are also staying in Estonia, which totals 2.1 percent of the population.

