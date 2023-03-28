European Commission spokesperson: We have not established EPF misuse

Peter Stano.
Peter Stano. Source: ERR
Peter Stano, leading spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS), when asked to comment on allegations made in Politico according to which Estonia has misused the European Peace Facility when sending aid to Ukraine, said that he has no information to suggest misuse.

"The European Peace Facility is an instrument in the hands of Member States. It is an intergovernmental instrument, which means the Member States own and manage it. Whatever the EPF is doing, or financing in this case, is in the hands of the Member States," Stano said.

Politico wrote on Tuesday that Estonia calculates reimbursement based on the replacement value of equipment sent to Ukraine, while several others calculate it differently. Using the replacement value helps secure much bigger sums from the EPF in the case of older equipment that is no longer manufactured.

Stano said that the criteria based on which reimbursement works have been agreed between Member States themselves, adding that the latter have an overview of what is being delivered and reimbursed from the clearing board. "This is under the control of the Member States, and so far we have no information that there has been any misuse."

Sending Soviet arms to Ukraine and relevant reimbursement appropriate

Asked whether it can be considered appropriate when EU countries send Soviet-era weaponry to Ukraine and ask to be reimbursed, Stano said that Member States are free to send what they deem useful and have available, and mainly what Ukraine needs.

Every offer is compared to what the Ukrainian side has asked for, and if Ukraine wants weapons that are compatible with their existing systems and training, that is what they should get. "That means countries which used to be part of the Soviet Union, if they have stocks of weapons still being used by Ukrainians, and if the Ukrainians want them, Member States are free to supply them.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

