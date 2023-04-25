Estonian FM: Bureaucracy must not hinder provision of ammunition to Ukraine

European Union flag.
European Union flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called on the EU to step up its ammunition deliveries to Ukraine at the Foreign Affairs Council this week.

During his first Foreign Affairs Council as foreign minister, Tsahkna confirmed the new government will continue to support Ukraine and "raising the cost of the war for Russia".

He stressed that Ukraine urgently needs military aid.

"The provision of ammunition to Ukraine must not be slowed down by red tape," Tsahkna said, speaking about the Estonian initiative adopted by the EU.

"The million shells that were promised to Ukraine must be delivered as soon as possible. Estonia has met its commitment and I call on other member states to contribute."

Margus Tsahkna at the EU Foreign Ministers meeting on April 24, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The minister also pushed for an international UN-mandated special tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression and called for quick progress with the 11th sanctions package.

He emphasized that in addition to imposing new sanctions, it was equally important to make sure that Russia is unable to evade existing sanctions.

The EU foreign ministers also had an informal meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili to discuss the situation in Georgia and Georgia's EU perspective.

"We recognize the remarkable support of the Georgian people to joining the EU; however, this requires Georgia to implement the necessary reforms, especially those concerning reinforcing and defending the rule of law and democracy," Tsahkna said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

