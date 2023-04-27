How Russia deploys Baltic Sea topics to influence European scientists

News
Baltic Sea.
Baltic Sea. Source: ERR
News

Leaked documents reveal that Russia's administration planned to use scientific and environmental issues as a backdoor to regain influence in Western Europe. The key project was the "Baltic Platform."

Regarding these documents, Russia wanted to establish a scientific platform to re-establish contacts with Western European scientists. The strategy behind: By using non-political topics as a starting point for further cooperation on a political scale as well. The authors of the document name the pollution of and the endangered bio-diversity in the Baltic Sea as a possible topic.

This new document belongs to a bunch of recently leaked confidential papers from the Presidential Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation, a political think tank linked to the Russian government. An international research network led by German media outlets NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung already revealed Russia's strategy to regain influence in the Baltic states.

Regarding the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung the current document dates from January 2023 and states that Russia has already started to implement its strategy. A couple of high-ranking representatives of several Russian universities might have met in Kaliningrad and the first summit was supposed to be in autumn 2023.

It is suggested that such cross-border activities are quite normal in the scientific world. But usually they are started on an academical level and are not initiated by government agents. And not only after it's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia's activities in these matters are viewed with extreme caution. It looks like a deliberate attempt to circumvent the current sanctions.

Aleksander Toots, deputy director of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), also known as KAPO, is familiar with the approach: "We have identified similar operations in the past. Russia tries to address issues that ordinary people are interested in. Climate and environmental issues are a good example of this."

Estonian institutions seem not to be named in the document. Regarding the German news outlet Tagesschau, only the Baltic Sea Center at Stockholm University and the Helsinki Commission are specifically mentioned. Both have declared that they have no contact with the organizers of the Baltic Platform or other institutions on the matter.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:57

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

16:38

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

16:32

Kallas: Freedom of expression and defamation are not synonymous

15:30

Estonian curling pair must defeat Norway to reach world championship semis

15:03

How Russia deploys Baltic Sea topics to influence European scientists

14:54

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

14:40

Võros declare themselves indigenous and want language recognized

14:02

Swedbank Estonia's first-quarter earnings grew to €105 million euros

13:30

Streaming platform tax to bring additional funds to Estonian state budget

12:46

Minister will discuss Ida-Viru County representative with local leaders

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

26.04

Prime minister: No one has provided good alternatives to tax hikes

26.04

Estonia set to acquire new sniper rifles from Finnish company

11:27

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

25.04

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

26.04

Estonia mulls lowering national election voting age to 16

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: