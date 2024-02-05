X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Raag: Russia sure to take advantage of Ukraine's commander-in-chief discord

News
Ilmar Raag.
Ilmar Raag. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

As stories circulate in the media that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to swap out Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia is certainly trying to play up what's happening around the popular general and use it to their own advantage, Estonian reserve officer Ilmar Raag said on ETV's "Ukraina stuudio" on Sunday.

There have been conflicting messages coming out of Ukraine regarding Zaluzhnyi's dismissal as commander-in-chief, sparking questions about whether this may be a Russian information operation meant to produce the illusion of a rivalry between the Ukrainian president and the commander-in-chief.

According to Raag, it's worth distinguishing between two factors here: one is what is actually happening between the two – and there is reason to believe there's a grain of truth to the rumors, as high-ranking officers in Ukraine are discussing how to manage under a new commander-in-chief.

"Second is the fact that regardless of whether it's true or false, it's being exploited in various information operations, because the purpose of war is to impose one's own will upon the enemy," he continued.

"And the final point is that when a person decides to give up, then that is a mental decision," the Estonian reserve officer explained. "And that can be influenced using a strong information flow as well as weapons. And if it's possible to claim that Ukraine's leadership is in a panic and doesn't know what to do – all these messages that Russia would employ in such a case – then clearly they'll do so regardless."

He added that insofar as Zaluzhnyi is currently clearly more popular among the people than Zelenskyy, their rivalry is a problem for Ukraine that the enemy is now trying to play up even further.

Asked whether such a conflict could impact morale among enlisted troops, Raag replied that it may not have much effect initially, as a soldier's mind is moreso on the battlefield.

"For a lot of troops on the front, their world becomes very small – the tactical battlefield that they can see," he explained. "And at some point, what is happening in Kyiv feels more like a matter for the men in Kyiv, and it doesn't concern the conflict [they] have with the enemy located just on the other side of that hill or river."

He did, however, acknowledge that such cases may begin to affect mobilization in the long term.

According to Raag, mobilization in Ukraine has evidently reached the point where those most willing to defend and with the best skills are already on or have already fallen on the battlefield, and now it has gotten to those who won't resist being mobilized, but who didn't sign themselves up to serve either.

"Ukraine is serious about mobilization," he said, underscoring the fact that various estimates put its losses at at least 100,000 men.

"Ukraine is sociologically nearing the limit to which volunteers will go to war at all," the reserve officer continued. "Next will be the men who wouldn't go themselves, but won't defy the state either. The Ukrainian military's own assessment is that their finest have already fallen, and that those who have come to replace them, their willingness to defend [Ukraine] is weaker."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:32

Watch live: Nordic-Baltic leaders debate geopolitical issues at Columbia

18:25

UNHCR: Ukrainian refugees need longterm help with integration

18:13

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

17:46

More than 1,200 teachers joined union during strike

17:41

EDF chief: We have to stay calm in face of hybrid threats

17:40

Estonia's microbial cell factories to produce valuable fuels & chemicals

17:10

Court initiates PlusPlus Capital reorganization process

16:39

Elering considers northwest Estonia as Estlink 3 cable's landing site

16:16

Raag: Russia sure to take advantage of Ukraine's commander-in-chief discord

16:01

Prime Minister Kallas to visit Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

13:45

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09:42

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Number of foster families in Estonia decreasing by the year

04.02

Photos: Nearly 900 compete in XIII European Sauna Marathon in Otepää

11:50

60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: