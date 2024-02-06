X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Expert: Zelenskyy would need to explain to Ukrainian people any dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

News
Rainer Saks on Monday's 'Ringvaade.'
Rainer Saks on Monday's 'Ringvaade.' Source: ERR
News

Talk of the possible replacement of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, by President Volodymyr Zelensky is in and of itself a normal process in any democratic country, security expert Rainer Saks says.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy needs to explain credibly to the Ukrainian people any possible replacement of the popular defense chief.

President Zelenskiy asked Gen. Zaluzhnyi, to step down on Monday of last week, but the latter refused, triggering speculation that Zaluzhnyi may be dismissed instead, or even that the commander-in-chief is proving more popular than the president, at least in Ukraine itself.

Saks said that President Zelenskyy's plan is to make changes in the political leadership, as well as in Ukraine's defense forces' leadership.

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is now nearing its second anniversary.

Speaking to ETV's "Ringvaade" current affairs show Monday, Saks said: "It might be fair to assume that two years of work at this level of intensity can end up in a person being tired and spent. On the other hand, Zaluzhnyi certainly enjoys support and popularity among Ukrainians. So if the public don't understand why this change is being made, then President Zelenskyy and the political power can somehow get undermined, from the inside."

"However, President Zelenskyy has not directly said why he feels the need to replace the head of the defense forces. He has expanded the circle of individuals but has not said anything by specifically pointing the finger. The context is such, however, that all understand that he most likely wants to to appoint a new defense forces chief," Saks added.

Saks said that in assessing Zaluzhnyi's fatigue levels, one would have to bear in mind that in a democratic state, the president, the government and the legislature certainly have the right to appoint their defense chief, and not vice versa.

"This is a completely normal process, though you may still have to explain it to the public," Saks went on.

According to Saks, divergences of opinion could have arisen over the past year. "First of all, the failure of last year's much vaunted Ukrainian counter-offensive. The chief of defense however publicly took responsibility for this."

"He penned an article in the fall of last year in which he explained why it had failed, why he thought that was the case, and what needed to be done to move forward so that everything might work out for the better – and, Zaluzhnyi took responsibility for it," the expert said.

The second factor relates to mobilization, Saks went on. "With the failure of the counter-offensive, preparing for a lengthier war than initially expected is now needed. And for accomplish this, new units must be formed up. Those who are fighting now cannot fight forever. People get tired, and there are also threats that arise, then there are when you have a lot of men who have been at war for a very long time.

"For this reason, it has been noted that Ukraine's chief of defense has made veiled accusations against the government such that the war commissariat system has been shut down in Ukraine. But then again, the president did so in the main because it was a corrupt system and relict of the Soviet era," Saks continued.

"Events like these show that there are definitely some differences [of opinion between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi] here. That said, I would like to stress that at this level, there have to be some differences of vision. It's not realistic for everyone to think exactly the same way, all the time," he went on.

Saks said that in any case, Zaluzhnyi has become a figurehead; a symbol of the courage, martial spirit and resistance of Ukraine's defense forces, which shouldn't be taken to mean that there aren't other leading military figures who are popular, too.

As for politicians, their popularity measured according to certain metrics, which the defense chief has not been measured on, on a continual basis.

"In any case it seems that he is very well-known, recognized and beloved so far as the public goes. I have never interacted with him myself personally, but those people who have done, say that he is actually a very affable and intelligent person," Saks concluded.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has admitted publicly for the first time that he is seeking to replace the country's most senior military commander, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. "A reset, a new beginning is necessary," Zelenskyy told the Italian outlet Rai News Sunday, The Guardian reports.

Rainer Saks is a former foreign ministry secretary general and a former director of the office of the president of Estonia. He regularly appears in the media to provide comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Ringvaade,' interviewer Marko Reikop.

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

LHV Group profits more than double in 2023 to €140.9 million

15:23

EPL: Prosecutor general files second job application during his current term

14:48

Nortal manager recommends 'doing a Bolt' when creating a personalized state

14:16

Law change in context of EU infringement proceeding will create 20 new jobs

13:57

Agriculture chamber chief: No reason for our farmers to protest right now

13:32

Expert: Zelenskyy would need to explain to Ukrainian people any dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

13:05

Estonian policymakers say EU 2040 climate target is fair

12:53

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

12:01

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

11:26

Rescue Board in central Estonia called out in case of illegal waste burning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.02

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

05.02

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

05.02

Average electricity price in Estonia to double from Monday to Tuesday

05.02

Estonians withdrew €4 billion in cash from ATMs last year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: