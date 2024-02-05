X

Estonian FM discusses Sweden's NATO bid with Hungary's FM Szijjarto

Fidesz MPs did not show up for the ratification session of Sweden's NATO application.
Fidesz MPs did not show up for the ratification session of Sweden's NATO application. Source: SCANPIX/dpa/picture-alliance/Marton Monus
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) discussed Ukraine and Sweden's NATO accession with his Hungarian counterpart on Monday afternoon after a parliamentary boycott.

Hungary is the only ally that has not yet ratified Sweden's membership.

The vote was supposed to take place on Monday but ruling party Fidesz MPs did not attend the extraordinary session in parliament, meaning the vote could not take place.

Tsahkna said he spoke with Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto on Monday afternoon.

He said the pair touched on the support for Ukraine and bilateral projects.

"I also noted the importance of Sweden's NATO accession ratification process," he said in a social media post.

Fidesz lawmakers say they want Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to visit Budapest before they ratify the bid, news agency Reuters reported.

The bid could be ratified when Hungary's parliament reconvenes for a normal session, the Fidesz party's parliamentary group said earlier on Monday. Parliament is due to reconvene in late February after a winter break.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

