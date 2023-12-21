Õhtuleht publishing buys Express Post

AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, which is owned 50 percent by Ekspress Group, acquires Express Post, owned by Ekspress Group and Postimees Group.

"The acquisition of Express Post will help to strengthen Õhtuleht publishing house's ability to offer subscription services to other media companies. The sale of the Express Post shares is in line with the long-term strategy of the Express Group, according to which we decided to exit the delivery business and focus on growing our digital revenue base," Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, the chair of the management board of Ekspress Group, said.

The terms of the transaction are confidential, as agreed by the parties, and will be completed by April 30 next year.

Express Post is a joint venture established in 1997, employing less than ten people. Ekspress Group has a 50 percent stake in Express Post.

Since the beginning of this year, the owners of Express Post, which previously grouped print publications across Estonia, have made the strategic decision to cease the group-selling operation. But the company has persisted in its capacity as a provider of press subscriber base administration services and as a call center for press publications.

The activities of AS Ekspress Grupp include online media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The group also operates an electronic ticketing platform and ticket outlets and offers outdoor screening services in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Group started its operations in 1989 and employs around 1,100 people.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Kristina Kersa

