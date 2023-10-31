Ekspress Group's sales revenue increases but net profit falls

News
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu.
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In its third quarter interim report to the stock exchange, AS Ekspress Grupp grew sales revenue and operational profit (EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) year-over-year, but net profit fell due to higher interest payments.

Ekspress Group's nine-month revenues increased by 15 percent year-on-year to 51.8 million euros. Digital revenues grew 24 percent year-on-year and accounted for 83 percent of the group's total revenues at the end of September.

Group earnings (EBITDA) increased by 18 percent year-on-year to € 6 million. In the third quarter, sales revenue increased by 9 percent to €16.5 million and EBITDA earnings increased by 8 percent to €2.4 million.

Net income for the first nine months totaled €1.2 million, a decrease of 28 percent compared to the same period last year, excluding one-time charges. Net income for the third quarter was €0.9 million. Including non-recurring items, the Group's net profit for the first nine months was €0.8 million.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, CEO of Ekspress Group, said that digital advertising revenues increased in both Estonia and Lithuania, but decreased slightly in Latvia.

"The Group's media companies' digital subscription revenues and the number of people with digital subscriptions grew strongly during the year in all three countries. The strong growth was driven by ticketing platform revenues and outdoor advertising revenues," Rüütsalu said.

Rüütsalu said that profitability was mainly driven by successful sales of online advertising and digital subscriptions in Estonia and Lithuania, as well as growth in ticketing platforms and digital outdoor screens. The net profit was mainly affected by higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor, but also by one-off costs related to the closure of Express Post's express delivery service and the loss-making operations in the first half of the year (totaling €-0.6 million).

The Ekspress Group added almost 42,000 digital subscribers in the Baltic countries during the year, which is 30 percent more than at the end of September last year. The total number of digital subscriptions reached 180,000 at the end of the quarter.

Ekspress Group started its operations in 1989 and employs nearly 1,100 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:31

Gallery: Baltic art exhibition 'Emotional landscapes' opens in Vilnius Updated

13:14

Retailer: Shoppers in Estonia only buying most essential necessities

12:21

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

12:01

Location of Balticconnector in exclusive economic zone limits investigation

11:26

Martin Arpo resigns as deputy DG of Estonian Internal Security Service

10:40

Ekspress Group's sales revenue increases but net profit falls

10:10

Statistics: Estonia's September retail turnover down 7 percent on year

09:16

MEP: It's not difficult for Estonia to choose sides in Israel-Hamas conflict

08:44

Yearly surge in consumer prices reached 5 percent in October

08:35

Loss-making Operail looks for ways to expand business to foreign markets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

29.10

Estonia's water providers likely to have to rationalize in coming years

30.10

IAEA approves Estonia to continue its nuclear program

30.10

Gray seal census sets new Estonian record

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

30.10

Estonia's Belarusian community gathers to mark 'Night of Executed Poets'

30.10

Tallinn to replace number 6 with number 5 tram from November 1

30.10

Israel support rally takes place outside Riigikogu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: