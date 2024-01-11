Print run of Estonian newspapers falls on year

The Estonian Association of Media Enterprises reports that the print runs of Estonian newspapers dwindled in December compared with the same period last year, with Maaleht losing the most ground.

In the category of dailies, Õhtuleht had a run of 32,400 in December, while Eesti Päevaleht settled for just 8,000. Those figures were 33,900 and 9,400 respectively a year earlier.

Postimees has not been disclosing its print run and number of subscribers since 2021.

Maaleht was the largest weekly in December with a run of 36,100 in 2023 and 42,400 in 2022. These figures came to 19,500 and 21,100 respectively for Eesti Ekspress.

Local papers belonging to Postimees Grupp also do not disclose their figures. Of independent local papers, 5,000 copies of Lõunaleht were printed (same the year before), 2,100 for Vooremaa (2,200 in 2022) and 3,000 for Võrumaa Teataja on both years.

But the number of digital subscriptions has been growing in step with the dwindling print runs.

