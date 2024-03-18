Estonia's newspaper print circulation remains in decline

The circulation of the country's print newspapers has continued to consistently fall over the past year, according to the latest circulation figures published by the Estonian Association of Media Companies (EML).

Of the nationwide daily newspapers, the biggest circulation in February was reported by Õhtuleht, with 31,700 – down from 33,800 on year but steady on month, according to the EML's latest figures.

Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), meanwhile, reported a circulation in February of 7,400, down from 7,700 on month and 9,000 on year.

Since 2021, Postimees has declined to disclose its print circulation.

Of the country's nationwide weekly papers, Maaleht saw the biggest circulation last month at 31,500, down from 33,000 on year. Eesti Ekspress, meanwhile, reported a circulation in February of 17,200, down from 19,800 on year.

Among magazines, Teleleht reported the biggest circulation last month at 25,700 (down from 28,600 on year), followed by Kroonika with 22,800 (down from 24,900) and Naisteleht with 18,100 (down from 19,100).

The most popular of Estonia's regional papers last month was Harju Elu, with a circulation unchanged on year of 7,000.

Of its free newspapers, the Russian-language Severnoje Poberežje Ekstra saw the biggest circulation at 50,000; this paper is aimed at Russian-speaking residents of Northeastern Estonia's Virumaa region who do not follow Estonian media channels, or do so only on a limited basis.

Monthly magazine Müürileht, meanwhile, reported a circulation in February of 4,500.

--

