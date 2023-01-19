ICDS' Diplomaatia magazine print edition to cease publication

Diplomaatia magazine
Diplomaatia magazine Source: Mait Ots, ERR
Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia is to be discontinued in its print form, and will continue as an online publication only.

Diplomaatia is published by think-tank the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

Merili Arjakas, Diplomaatia's editor-in-chief, said of the development that: "In this way, we will be able to cover topics important to Estonia's foreign and security policy more promptly, and so offer more to the reader."

"Diplomaatia's consistent strong points are its thoroughness, and the opportunity it gives to examining developments that often get overlooked in the rapid-fire information flow seen in the everyday media," she went on.

"There may be changes in its format, but Diplomaatia has always maintained the same objective: Explaining the details of international political processes in clear language, in order to sharpen the debate here, and to contribute to making worthwhile decisions," Arjakas went on.

The publication is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

aims to decode foreign, security and defence policy trends, and to assess their impact on Estonia. Our audience includes thought leaders, policy makers, civil servants, analysts, academics and students, and the interested public.

While Diplomaatia is an Estonian-language magazine, a selection of articles originally written in English, as well as Estonian-language articles translated into English, are frequently published on the ICDS site.

All of Estonia's major mass media newspapers have also seen cuts to their print edition numbers, and are not published on Mondays, though the driving factor here has been an economic one.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

