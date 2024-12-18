X!

Print edition of Pere ja Kodu magazine to be discontinued

News
Magazines in an Estonian supermarket.
Magazines in an Estonian supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Next April, Estonia's Delfi Meedia will discontinue the print edition of its magazine Pere ja Kodu ("Family and Home"). The publication will continue to be available online.

According to Delfi Meedia CEO Argo Virkebau, the magazine's target audience has moved online. "The same readers prefer a different channel," he acknowledged.

Virkebau mentioned that magazine subscription numbers have been on a slight decline, just as with other print publications, but that this decline isn't significant.

"Readership is high, but the target audience, meaning parents with [young] children, is unavoidably online," he explained. "Ultimately, it's up to readers anyway where they choose to consume content."

Delfi Meedia currently has no plans to discontinue the print editions of any other magazines next year. Future decisions, however, will depend on each individual publication's respective results.

"The equation also depends on factors like circulation and printing costs," Virkebau added.

Pere ja Kodu has been in publication since 1993.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Government reduces subsidies used by sports clubs to pay coaches

19:49

Estonian national team midfielder Soomets signs for Dutch side Den Bosch

19:33

Ministry wants to train local authorities on development planning

19:13

Kersti Kaljulaid hires former office chief for EOK job

19:00

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

18:43

Print edition of Pere ja Kodu magazine to be discontinued

18:20

Park area to be added to Tallinn's Petrooleumi tänav

17:40

Auditor general: Impossible to determine details of 2025 budget cuts today

17:02

Estonians Tormis Laine and Juhan Luik to compete in Alpine Skiing World Cup

16:27

Pope approves beatification of martyred Estonian archbishop Profittlich

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

17.12

Former Soviet nuclear missile base in Southern Estonia gets Christmas treatment

17.12

Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel Updated

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

08:04

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

17.12

EKA on Israel decision: We want to provide a safe working environment

12:48

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

17.12

Experts in Estonia cautious about Bitcoin surge

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo