Print edition of Pere ja Kodu magazine to be discontinued

Next April, Estonia's Delfi Meedia will discontinue the print edition of its magazine Pere ja Kodu ("Family and Home"). The publication will continue to be available online.

According to Delfi Meedia CEO Argo Virkebau, the magazine's target audience has moved online. "The same readers prefer a different channel," he acknowledged.

Virkebau mentioned that magazine subscription numbers have been on a slight decline, just as with other print publications, but that this decline isn't significant.

"Readership is high, but the target audience, meaning parents with [young] children, is unavoidably online," he explained. "Ultimately, it's up to readers anyway where they choose to consume content."

Delfi Meedia currently has no plans to discontinue the print editions of any other magazines next year. Future decisions, however, will depend on each individual publication's respective results.

"The equation also depends on factors like circulation and printing costs," Virkebau added.

Pere ja Kodu has been in publication since 1993.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!