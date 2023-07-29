Ekspress Grupp profits down 71 percent in first half of 2023

News
The Delfi, Eesti Ekspress and Express Grupp office building in central Tallinn.
The Delfi, Eesti Ekspress and Express Grupp office building in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Private media concern Ekspress Grupp, which publishes daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), among other titles, has reported a net profit of €0.2 million for the first half of 2023, a fall of 71 percent on year.

The company says the main cause of this drop relates to wrapping up an unprofitable home delivery service of its print publications.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, board chair at Ekspress Group, said: "The fall in net profit has been mainly affected by the one-off closing-down costs relating to AS Express Post, plus a rising unprofitability seen in the home delivery business sector in the first half of the year, coming to a total amount of €0.6 million."

AS Ekspress Grupp's six-month sales revenue rose by 18 percent year-on-year to €35.3 million. 

Together with one-off extraordinary expenses, the group posted losses of €100,000 as a result of the first half of the year's results.

Rüütsalu added that the level of net profit has also been affected by interest rates, whose payments are up €0.3 million due to the rise in the Euro Interbank Offered Rate. (Euribor) rate, and a rise in depreciation expenses resulting from the group's investments.

Express Post's home delivery service has been discontinued, while the ensuing one-time liquidation costs and unprofitable operations will no longer be reflected in the next quarters of the group's reports, Rüütsalu said.

Ekspress Grupp's profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 25 percent in the first half of 2023, to €3.6 million. 

At the end of June, the share of digital revenues made up 82 percent of Ekspress Grupp's total turnover.

Sales revenue for the Q2 2023 rose by 13 percent, to €18.5 million.

In the first half of the year, the number of Ekspress Grupp's digital orders rose by a total of 24 percent on year across all three Baltic states, to 175,400 orders as at the end of June.

As of June 30, the group had €6.1 million in financial resources, while it repurchased shares for a total of €1 million, and paid dividends to shareholders to the tune of €1.5 million, in the first half of the year.

During the first half of the year, the group has bought back shares for a total of one million euros and paid dividends to shareholders to the tune of €1.5 million.

AS Ekspress Grupp's activities include online media content production and newspaper, magazine and book publishing.

In addition to EPL, its titles include investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress, agricultural weekly Maaleht, and news portal Delfi.

The group also manages e-ticket sales platform and ticket sales points, and offers outdoor screening services in Estonia and Latvia. 

Founded in 1989, the group employs nearly 1,600 staff.

Ekspress Grupp's majority owner is Hans H. Luik

The other major private media concern in Estonia is the Postimees Grupp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

15:32

Minister sends military training area compensation regulation for approval

15:20

Central Tartu streets to see traffic restrictions from Monday

15:06

Bank of Estonia: Savings and loans associations number rose in Q2 2023

14:57

Despite poor growing conditions, barley harvest sees average yield

14:27

Narva district heating prices up 84 percent from September

14:19

Ekspress Grupp profits down 71 percent in first half of 2023

14:13

Bigbank reports 21 percent rise in profit for first half of 2023

13:55

Prominent Center MP hits out at party's 'back room' politics

13:47

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

28.07

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

28.07

Experts believe Tallinn's pedestrian crosswalks favor cars

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

28.07

Swimmer makes it across Gulf of Finland in three-day odyssey

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: