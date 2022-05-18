New ERR management board appointed for next five years

ERR's management board has seen two personnel changes following a meeting on Tuesday which decided on the board's composition for the next five years.

Tiina Kaalep, Toomas Luhats and Mart Luik have been appointed, while Riina Rõõmus and Urmas Oru's terms have finished. Joel Sarv's term also ended, but he has been reappointed for a new, five-year term.

Erik Roose was reelected for a second, five-year term as ERR board chair last month. The board has thus increased from four to five members.

Roose said that the next term will be busy, with ensuring efficiency and overseeing budget issues being key, while he praised the outgoing members for contributing to the record numbers of viewers, listeners and readers ERR has seen attained in the past five years, across all platforms.

Tiina Kaalep is a former board member (2009-2012) and former editor-in-chief of daily Postimees, while Mart Luik was a supervisory board member 2012-2017 and is a former foreign ministry advisor – both Kaalep and Luik applied for the position of board chair ane were shortlisted in the final three candidates; Toomas Luhats is a procurement chief and head of streaming channel Jupiter, as well as a radio journalist.

The board's new term starts on June 1.

Rein Veidemann was also confirmed continuing as supervisory board chair at Tuesday's meeting.

The supervisory board is an independent body consisting of one MP from each of the five (currently) Riigikogu parties, plus independent experts.

ERR falls under the culture ministry's area of responsibility, and is funded by an annual grant, itself an entry in the yearly state budget.

