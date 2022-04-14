Rein Veidemann running for another term on ERR's supervisory board

News
ERR Supervisory Board chair Rein Veidemann.
ERR Supervisory Board chair Rein Veidemann. Source: ERR
News

Three candidates have been shortlisted for the next five-year term on public broadcaster ERR's Supervisory Board (Nõukogu), for the expert position on the board.

The Supervisory Board consists of MPs from each of the elected Riigikogu parties – currently five, along with four independent experts.

Since Rein Veidemann' five-year term expires in May, the position is open. Veidemann, who also heads up the Supervisory Board, has declared his intention to run for another term, while the other two candidates who submitted applications to the Riigikogu's culture committee by Wednesday's deadline have not been named by the committee – the candidates themselves can publicly announce their intentions if they wish.

The next stage will see the committee pick one of the three candidates, at its next sitting on Monday. This choice must pass a Riigikogu vote also.

Rein Veidemann confirmed to ERR that he was running again, though could not say who the other two candidates might be.

The other three expert members of the committee, whose terms are not due to expire soon, are Peeter Espak, Priit Hõbemägi and Viktor Trasberg.

The five MPs on the board are Marika Tuus-Laul (Center), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Indrek Saar (SDE) and Priit Sibul (Isamaa).

Many larger state bodies have independent supervisory boards of this kind. ERR's own management board is chaired by Erik Roose, who is also running again for a second, five-year term and is also up against two other candidates – who are known; Mart Luik and Merit Kopli.

The Supervisory Board itself will vote later this month on who the next board chair will be.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:08

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

17:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €83.50 on Friday

17:15

4,000 new coronavirus cases expected next week

16:43

Interview with Center MEP Yana Toom: We're losing voters over Ukraine war

16:14

€200-million EDF armored vehicle procurement fast-tracked

15:40

Number of people hospitalized with severe symptomatic Covid drops below 100

15:13

EDF deputy commander: Russian war crimes did not come as a surprise

14:43

Priit Sibul: Ukranian-language, Estonian-minded school for refugee children

14:02

Gallery: Navy conscripts conclude basic training with 24 hours on life raft

13:41

Rein Veidemann running for another term on ERR's supervisory board

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

13.04

LSM: Whale spotted in the Gulf of Riga

13:15

Estonian War Museum opens 'legendary' Javelin missile system exhibition

13.04

Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide — Estonian PM

13.04

Zelenskyy: The black pages of our history should not be repeated

11.04

Gallery: Anti-war protest depicting Bucha events in front of German Embassy

08:45

Estonian president in Ukraine: More military aid urgently required

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: