Rein Veidemann running for another term on ERR's supervisory board

Three candidates have been shortlisted for the next five-year term on public broadcaster ERR's Supervisory Board (Nõukogu), for the expert position on the board.

The Supervisory Board consists of MPs from each of the elected Riigikogu parties – currently five, along with four independent experts.

Since Rein Veidemann' five-year term expires in May, the position is open. Veidemann, who also heads up the Supervisory Board, has declared his intention to run for another term, while the other two candidates who submitted applications to the Riigikogu's culture committee by Wednesday's deadline have not been named by the committee – the candidates themselves can publicly announce their intentions if they wish.

The next stage will see the committee pick one of the three candidates, at its next sitting on Monday. This choice must pass a Riigikogu vote also.

Rein Veidemann confirmed to ERR that he was running again, though could not say who the other two candidates might be.

The other three expert members of the committee, whose terms are not due to expire soon, are Peeter Espak, Priit Hõbemägi and Viktor Trasberg.

The five MPs on the board are Marika Tuus-Laul (Center), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Indrek Saar (SDE) and Priit Sibul (Isamaa).

Many larger state bodies have independent supervisory boards of this kind. ERR's own management board is chaired by Erik Roose, who is also running again for a second, five-year term and is also up against two other candidates – who are known; Mart Luik and Merit Kopli.

The Supervisory Board itself will vote later this month on who the next board chair will be.

