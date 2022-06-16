Election of new ERR supervisory board member postponed

ERR's News House (Uudistemaja), originally the building which housed Estonian Radio, on Kreutzwaldi, Tallinn.
ERR's News House (Uudistemaja), originally the building which housed Estonian Radio, on Kreutzwaldi, Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Riigikogu's cultural committee has postponed voting on a vacant supervisory board post at public broadcaster Eesti Rahvusringhääling (ERR).

The committee had been due to vote on Tuesday, but with six candidates applying, Reform MP Heidy Purga, who sits on the committee, said this had been put back.

Applications for the post, as an expert member of the committee, were required by 9 a.m. Tuesday and following Priit Hõbemägi's vacating the post to become new editor-in-chief of daily Postimees.

The supervisory board (Nõukogu) is headed up by Rein Weidemann and consists of one sitting MP from each nationally represented political party – currently there are five of them – along with four experts. The latter's terms in office are for five years.

The board is an independent body which oversees ERR's activities as standard for most public and state or state-funded agencies – the National Opera (Rahvusooper) is another example – and is distinct from the management board, headed up by Erik Roose and which recently saw the installation of a new line-up.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

