Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

News
On-screen announcement stating that the channel in question is now barred from broadcast in Estonia.
On-screen announcement stating that the channel in question is now barred from broadcast in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has ordered telecomms companies to end broadcasting four Russian, plus one Belarusian, TV channels on Estonian territory, on the grounds that they had been disseminating Kremlin propaganda, in the run-up to Thursday's military attack on Ukraine.

The channels are RTR Planeta, NTV Mir (including NTV Mir Baltic), Belarus 24, Rossia 24 and TV Center International.

The TTJA highlighted that the named TV channels featured an announcement by the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on February 24 (Independence Day in Estonia, and a national holiday), which as a whole could be interpreted as justifying a military attack, incitement to same, or violating principles of international law, the authority announced.

As a result, the TTAJ announced that the channels have transgressed a bar on inciting the violation of laws, harmed the security of society, including the state's internal security, and endangered national security.

"Extraordinary times call for the making of decisions, and we find that the channels have exceeded the threshold. To avoid further harm to society's security and to protect the public interest ... action must be taken immediately," the TTJA's chief Kaur Kajak said.

The ban is valid for 12 months.

Until now, TTJA had been monitoring all Russian channels, but recently eight (RTR-Planeta, RTVI, Rossija 24, REN TV, NTV Mir and PBK) have come under closer scrutiny.

"Russian propaganda channels have been inciting hostility and carried propaganda and war propaganda," Kajak noted.

The difference between the current and previous situation is that the propaganda has a clear result, i.e. Thursday's large-scale attack on Ukraine, Kajak said.

Telecomms firm Telia announced early on Friday that some Russian TV channels would no longer be broadcast via its service.

"Pursuant to the situation, Telia will end broadcasting RTR Planeta, NTV Mir, Rossia 24 and TV Centre International (TVCI) from the night of February 25 to its TV service clients," Telia announced.

Elisa announced on Friday morning at 8.30 a.m. that broadcasting RTR Planeta, TVCi, Belarus 24 and NTV Mir will be banned.

The TTJA had on Thursday stated it would within the ensuing 24 hours be making a decision on the future of the channels' airing in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Ministry chief: Russia aims to install pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv

10:30

Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn Updated

10:21

Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

09:37

Experts: Ukraine outcome hangs largely on country's resilience

09:09

Gallery: EKRE's torchlight procession through Tallinn Old Town

07:54

Kontaveit through to Dubai WTA1000 semi-finals

07:08

Social affairs ministry calls for humanitarian aid for Ukraine

06:38

Ukrainians with expiring Estonian residency permits may stay for time being

06:18

Foreign ministry advises Estonian nationals in Belarus leave country

05:22

Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

24.02

Prime minister, president express solidarity to Ukrainian counterparts

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day presidential reception

24.02

Expert: Attack on Ukraine a shock to many in Russia itself

24.02

President's Independence Day speech: We have always dealt with our concerns

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

PPA patrolling areas around Russian, Belarusian embassies

24.02

Pro-Kremlin TV channels may be banned in Estonia in next 24 hours

24.02

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over Ukrainian attack

24.02

Estonian MFA allocates €200,000 emergency aid for displaced Ukrainians

24.02

Gallery: Estonia's Independence Day Parade 2022

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4 Updated

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

22.02

Telia, Elisa to halt broadcast of Russian-language TV channels

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

24.02

Estonia condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine: 'Evil is real'

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: