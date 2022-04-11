Kaia Kanepi rises three places to 54th in WTA rankings

Kaia Kanepi has risen three places in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, to 54th. Top Estonian tennis player remains in sixth place in the newly announced rankings.

Kanepi got to round three of the recent Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina, a tournament which Kontaveit did not compete in.

Of other Estonian women's tennis pros, Elena Elena Malõgina is now in 420th place in the WTA rankings, while Maria Kaul (750th) and Maileen Nuud (894th) are the other players in the top thousand worldwide. Liisi Kubrel (1,473rd) and Helena Narmont (1,572nd) are the other Estonian women's players ranked by the WTA.

Polish player Iga Swiatek tops the WTA rankings following the recent retirement of Australian player Ashleigh Barty, followed by Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Paula Badosa (Spain).

Among the men's players, following the retirement last year of top player Jürgen Zopp, Estonia's highest placers in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings are Daniil Glinka (964th) and Vladimir Ivanov (989th).

