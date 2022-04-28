Kaia Kanepi through to Madrid Open main draw

Kaia Kanepi is through to the main draw at the Madrid Open after defeating Martina Trevisan (Italy) in straight sets, 6:2, 7:5.

Kanepi, 55th in the world, went into the game off the back of a 6:1, 6:1 victory over Briton Harriet Dart, while Trevisan, ranked 81st in the world, had defeated Spanish player Cristina Bucsa, 6:1, 6:3.

In set one, Kanepi went down 2:0 early on only to string together six games in a row to take the set.

In set two, the Estonian also came from a two-game deficit at 5:3, again winning all the remaining games of the set to put the score-line at 7:5 and with it take the match.

While Kanepi's first serve success rate was 45 percent to her opponent's 67 percent, she earned 74 percent of her first serve points compared with 50 percent for Trevisan.

Kanepi will face young Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova, ranked 205th in the world, in round one.

Linda Fruhvirtova turns 17 on Sunday and is third in the junior world rankings.

Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, has had to miss the Madrid Open due to illness.

