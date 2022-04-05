Kanepi through to round two in Charleston after lengthy battle

Sports
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi Source: ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the Charleston Open after defeating local player Shelby Rogers in three sets, 6:7 (2:7), 7:5, 6:2 in an encounter which lasted nearly three hours.

While Kanepi, ranked 57th in the world, had seven set ball chances in the opener, she lost out in a tie-break.

Set two saw Rogers, ranked 44th in the world and a native of Charleston, SC, take an early lead, but Kanepi came from behind to reach 7:5.

In the deciding set, Kanepi took an early lead 2:0, retaining the set lead throughout and only dropping two games.

Kanepi will face Magdalena Frech (Poland, ranked 87th), who overcame Petra Kvitova in two sets in her first round game. Kanepi and Frech have never met competitively before.

Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, has given the second-tier WTA500 tournament a miss, though notable top players taking part are Paula Badosa (Spain), Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic) are in the Charleston tournament. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Tallinn Ironman triathlon bars Russian, Belarusian competitors

18:13

Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine prepares to return to Kyiv

17:57

Marran: Military activity expected to intensify in Ukraine later this month

17:57

Estonia's EU rep: Work underway to end Russian gas, oil purchases

17:35

Minister: Estonia to be fully independent from Russian gas by fall

17:30

Several smaller schools across Estonia to be merged or closed this fall

17:13

Tallinn University cuts degree programs over lack of funding

16:35

Tallinn man sentenced to 10 days in jail for signing letter Z at refugees

16:26

Hunt continues for Soviet tank supposedly stuck on the Narva River bed

16:11

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:31

Tallinn University bars Russian, Belarusian students

04.04

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

02.04

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia

16:11

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

12:34

Tallinn residents could shelter from bombs in Bastion tunnels

16:35

Tallinn man sentenced to 10 days in jail for signing letter Z at refugees

04.04

EDF commander: We are becoming more like Israel, in current situation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: