Kontaveit, Kanepi both rise in WTA rankings

Sports
Anett Kontaveit (right) with Kaia Kanepi.
Anett Kontaveit (right) with Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonia's top tennis stars Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi have both risen up the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, on the back of strong performances in top WTA tournaments held in the US.

Kontaveit, 26, who reached round three of the Indian Wells tournament, has risen one place and now lies in 6th, just one position below the career-high 5th she attained earlier this year, while Kaia Kanepi has risen four spots to 57th in the world.

Kanepi, 36 also reached round three of a WTA1000 event, in Miami, last month.

Following the recent retirement of former world number one Ashleigh Barty (Australia), the revised top five in order are: Iga Swiatek (Poland), Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Paula Badosa (Spain), Maria Sakkari (Greece) and Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus); as noted, Kontaveit is next.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Estonian state, Tallink sign contract to charter ship for refugee housing

17:16

NATO division in Estonia would require expanded HQ, units

16:41

Coronavirus update: 129 patients, 427 new cases, 1 death

16:31

Sikkut to head parliament's anti-corruption committee

16:10

Estonian foreign minister urges sanctions targeting Russian energy sector

16:03

Minister: LNG terminal would allow giving up Russian gas by fall

15:43

Marleen Mülla bests own pole vault personal best to set new Estonian record

14:41

Nordea Pank to continue expansion, offer 200 new jobs this year

14:05

Kontaveit, Kanepi both rise in WTA rankings

13:42

Isamaa would borrow a billion euros a year to cover election promises

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.04

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia

03.04

Estonia lifts coronavirus mask restriction on Sunday Updated

08:38

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

10:19

Russian oligarch-owned business continues to earn millions in Estonia

08:05

Estonia's president, PM call for action over 'horrific' Russian war crimes

10:43

Eesti Gaas: Not clear how ruble payments to be made to Gazprom

13:14

EDF commander: We are becoming more like Israel, in current situation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: