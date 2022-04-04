Kontaveit, Kanepi both rise in WTA rankings

Estonia's top tennis stars Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi have both risen up the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, on the back of strong performances in top WTA tournaments held in the US.

Kontaveit, 26, who reached round three of the Indian Wells tournament, has risen one place and now lies in 6th, just one position below the career-high 5th she attained earlier this year, while Kaia Kanepi has risen four spots to 57th in the world.

Kanepi, 36 also reached round three of a WTA1000 event, in Miami, last month.

Following the recent retirement of former world number one Ashleigh Barty (Australia), the revised top five in order are: Iga Swiatek (Poland), Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Paula Badosa (Spain), Maria Sakkari (Greece) and Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus); as noted, Kontaveit is next.

