Kontaveit out of Rome tournament in round two

Anett Kontaveit is out of the WTA1000 Rome tournament in round two, after losing in straight sets to Petra Martic of Croatia, 6:2, 6:3.

Kontaveit, ranked 5th in the world and recently recovered from illness, had a bye for round one while Martic, ranked 47th, had had to qualify.

The Estonian started off strongly enough and soon found herself 2:0 up, but the Croat then found her stride, breaking Kontaveit's service three time and mopping up all remaining six games in the set in 35 minutes.

In set two, things were more evenly matched to start off, with the score 4:3 in Martic's favor. Again, she held her serve and broke in the next two games, to take the set 6:3 and with it the match.

The entire encounter lasted an hour and 22 minutes, while the head-to-head between the pair now stands at 2:1 in favor of Martic.

Martic will face either Bianca Andreescu (Canada) or Nuria Parrizas Diaze (Spain).

The French Open takes place later this month; Estonia's other tennis star, Kaia Kanepi, is at the time of writing one set up against 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova in round two of the warm-up Trophee Lagadere WTA competition, also in Paris.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!