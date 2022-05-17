Tallinn confirmed to host WTA tournament in the fall

Tallinn is confirmed at the venue for a high-level Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament this autumn.

The WTA confirmed the addition of Tallinn to the schedule via its updated calendar, published Monday,

The Tallinn tournament will be a third-tier WTA250 event and will start on September 26, week 39 of the WTA's 2022 schedule.

Plans to hold the competition in Tallinn were announced in early February, provisionally a three-year deal which would be funded via a combination of state, Tallinn city government and private sector support.

However, it met with opposition from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who noted it was not a top-tier event and would have dubious economic benefits in fall in Estonia, adding that it was not clear if top Estonian players Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi would be playing.

Kontaveit subsequently came out in support of the plan.

A WTA press conference is scheduled for Wednesday; other additions to the calendar include events in Tokyo and Seoul in the week preceding the Tallinn competition.

The full list of amendments is here.

An International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament took place in Haabneeme, in Viimsi, last November, with Kanepi taking part. An exhibition tournament held in Tondi in July 2020 saw appearances from both Kontaveit and Kanepi.

