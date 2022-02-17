Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center).
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The City of Tallinn is willing to financially support holding a proposed WTA Tour women's tennis tournament in Tallinn in 2022-2024, Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said on Thursday.

"The Tallinn city government is prepared to support the organization of the [Women's Tennis Association] tournament both this year and the next two years, as according to the rules the tournament should be held three years in a row," Belobrovtsev said according to a press release. "This is a completely unique proposal that has never been presented to Estonia before. Accepting it is particularly important because Estonian women's tennis players have achieved high results in the international arena."

He noted that Estonia's capital city has a tradition of supporting major international tournaments  with up to €100,000. "The specific amount of support will depend on the willingness of other sponsors, including both the private sector and the national government," he added.

The WTA Tour is a women's tournament series featuring the world's top women tennis players, and the results of which determine the rankings. WTA Tour tournaments are divided into several categories: the Grand Slam, the WTA 1000, the WTA 500 and the WTA 250.

For the first time ever, the Estonian Tennis Association received a proposal to organize a WTA 250 tournament in Estonia. The proposed WTA 250 tournament would take place in October at Tondiraba Ice Hall and Tallink Tennis Center in Tallinn.

The tournaments are watched by more than 630 million viewers in over 160 countries. The WTA would also produce a television broadcast of the tournament in Tallinn that would likewise reach TV viewers worldwide, the press release noted.

Writing in her personal blog (link in Estonian) on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) expressed skepticism about Tallinn hosting the proposed tournament, citing a lack of obvious economic benefit and an opposition to the competition receiving state support.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

