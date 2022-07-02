Over 200 children apply to be ball boys and girls at Tallinn WTA tournament

More than 200 children have applied to be ball boys and girls at Tallinn's first World Tennis Association tournament this autumn. Sixty will be selected.

This is the biggest tennis tournament to ever be held in Estonia and interest in catching a glimpse of the sporting superstars is high.

Three training days for future ball boys and girls will take place across Estonia and the first was held on Friday at Audentes Sports Center in Tallinn.

Evelin Vaino, head of WTA ball boys' training, said the children were very excited.

She said the best candidates need to be exceptionally fast and understand tennis etiquette.

"They have to be able to read tennis points, they have to know the game of tennis and follow these rules," Vaino told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Anyone can sign up for the training days, which will also be held in Tartu and Pärnu, but prior experience is beneficial, the organizers said.

