WTA 250 Tallinn Open tickets on sale from today

Tickets go on sale today for the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 Tallinn Open, which is scheduled to take place at the end of September. Estonia's top tennis players Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi are both set take part in tournament.

"The WTA tournament, which will be held in Tallinn for the first time, will bring the best tennis players in the world to Estonia," said Allar Hint, secretary general of the Estonian Tennis Association and tournament director of the Tallinn Open. "The Tennis Association has been working for a long time to bring the WTA tournament to Estonia to help develop sustainable professional tennis. We invite all fans of this sport to watch high-level tennis and cheer for Anett (Kontaveit) and Kaia (Kanepi)."

Qualifying matches for the WTA 250 Tallinn Open get underway on September 24 and 25, with the main tournament beginning on September 26 and the final set to take place on October 2.

Allar Hint is hoping the tournament will draw big crowds to the Forus Tennis Centre in Tondi, where the tournament will take place. "We want all 2,500 seats to be filled every day, and the fans to have the opportunity to watch professional women's tennis at home and actively support the players," said Hint.

Last month ERR reported that the City of Tallinn is allocating €400,000 for the organization of the tournament, as it aims to boost its bid to become European Capital of Sport in 2025.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), said "Holding a women's tennis tournament at such a high level in Tallinn will give our top athletes the opportunity to compete on their home court, and our home audience the chance to experience top sport first hand."

More information about tickets for the WTA 250 Tallinn Open can be found here.

