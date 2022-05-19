Tallinn bids for European Capital of Sport 2025

Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn has been selected as a candidate for the European Capital of Sport 2025 title. The winner will be announced in November.

Tallinn's campaign is built around "strengths such as strong municipal contribution to developing sports and promoting healthy and active lifestyles".

The city is increasingly gaining international recognition as a place to host major sports events, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said, adding that around 100 international competitions take place in Tallinn every year.

"However, in addition to creating good conditions for top athletes and competitions, we consider it just as important that our citizens are guaranteed modern sporting opportunities close to home," he said.  

The title is awarded annually to one city in Europe that values sport and promotes its development. Former winners include Budapest, Malaga, Lisbon, The Hague, Glasgow and Genoa.

Additionally, several cities of support are also named and in previous years Kuressaare (2020), Elva (2021) and Rakvere (2022) have been selected.

The European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation awards the title and works in partnership with the European Commission.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

