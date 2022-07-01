Kontaveit reaches second round of doubles at Wimbledon

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit and her American partner Shelby Rogers got off to a winning start in the women's doubles at Wimbledon yesterday, defeating the German-British duo of Vivien Heisen and Samantha Murray 6:2, 6:4 in their first round tie.

In a match that lasted just over an hour, Kontaveit and Rogers came out on top, converting four of their six break point chances, while restricting their opponents to just one from a possible eight.

The second round promises to provide a much sterner test for the Kontaveit and Rogers, as they face second-seeded Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, as well as winning this year's Australian Open. The Czech duo comfortably defeated Elixane Lechemia of France and Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6:1, 6:1 in their first round match at this year's Wimbledon.

Kontaveit has only made it through to the second round of the doubles at one previous Grand Slam tournament, at the 2019 French Open, when alongside Russian partner Darja Kasatkina, the Estonian narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals. Rogers has reached doubles quarter-finals in two previous Grand Slams, but this will be her first appearance in the second round at Wimbledon.

Kontaveit and Rogers's second round doubles match with Krejcikova and Siniakova- is due to get underway at 15:40 Estonian time today.

