Anett Kontaveit out of Wimbledon women's doubles

Sports
Sports

Anett Kontaveit and her doubles partner Shelby Rogers (United States) are out of the Wimbledon women's singles after losing in two sets, 7:6 (10:8), 6:3 on Friday, to second-seeded Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in round two. This ends all Estonian participation in the grand slam tournament before the end of week one.

Kontaveit and Rogers had overcome Vivian Heisen (Germany and Samantha Murray (U.K.) in round one.

Round one was closely matched and went to a tie-break; in set two the Estonian/U.S. pair immediately went 3:0 down from which they never really recovered fully, taking one more game before defeat.

An off-form Kontaveit, who has not fully recovered from a bout with Covid back in late April, crashed out of the women's singles in round two, to relative unknown Jule Niemeier (Germany) in, despite being seeded second at the tournament.

Kaia Kanepi lost in round one to Diane Parry of France in the singles, while she and doubles partner Renata Voracova were put out of the women's doubles by British pair Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:47

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin' Updated

21:22

Anett Kontaveit out of Wimbledon women's doubles

17:15

Mihkelson: Creating Kaliningrad sanctions exception sends wrong signal

16:45

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Kanal

16:14

Gallery: XXXVI Pärnu Documentary and Science Film Festival opened this week

15:57

Cyanobacteria confirmed at Pirita beach, Lake Peipsi Updated

15:44

Daily: Ministry denies loophole 'health visas' for Russian citizens

15:30

Senior doctor: Reform politicized Tallinn Hospital project from the start Updated

15:08

Kallas: Education minister will continue until new coalition is agreed Updated

14:46

18 people apply for RMK director position

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

14:21

Estonia's annual inflation rises to 22 percent, highest in Eurozone

30.06

Criminal proceedings prompt Liina Kersna to resign as education minister

15:57

Cyanobacteria confirmed at Pirita beach, Lake Peipsi Updated

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

08:32

Estonia plans joint mid-range air defense procurement with Latvia

21:47

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin' Updated

30.06

1.4 magnitude earthquake measured off Estonian coast

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: