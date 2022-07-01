Anett Kontaveit out of Wimbledon women's doubles

Anett Kontaveit and her doubles partner Shelby Rogers (United States) are out of the Wimbledon women's singles after losing in two sets, 7:6 (10:8), 6:3 on Friday, to second-seeded Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in round two. This ends all Estonian participation in the grand slam tournament before the end of week one.

Kontaveit and Rogers had overcome Vivian Heisen (Germany and Samantha Murray (U.K.) in round one.

Round one was closely matched and went to a tie-break; in set two the Estonian/U.S. pair immediately went 3:0 down from which they never really recovered fully, taking one more game before defeat.

An off-form Kontaveit, who has not fully recovered from a bout with Covid back in late April, crashed out of the women's singles in round two, to relative unknown Jule Niemeier (Germany) in, despite being seeded second at the tournament.

Kaia Kanepi lost in round one to Diane Parry of France in the singles, while she and doubles partner Renata Voracova were put out of the women's doubles by British pair Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

--

