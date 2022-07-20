Kontaveit through to second round of European Open in Hamburg

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (WTA 2) defeated Irina Bara (WTA 125) of Romania 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the opening round of the WTA 250 European Open tennis tournament in Hamburg.

Kontaveit took the opening set 6-3 after breaking her Romanian opponent's serve three times.

At 3-1 up in the second set, the Estonian looked to be cruising into the next round, but Bara fought back admirably to take a 4-3 lead. With neither player giving an inch from there on out, the second set, and ultimately the match, was decided by a tiebreak, which Kontaveit won, booking her place in round 2.

Kontaveit will face Sweden's Rebecca Peterson (WTA No 92) in the next round. Peterson, who also has Estonian roots, beat Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl (WTA No 140) 6-3, 6-0 in round 1.

Annet Kontaveit's second round match with Rebecca Peterson gets underway at 18:00 Estonian time.

--

