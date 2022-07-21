Kontaveit through to quarter-finals of WTA Hamburg Open

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No 2) reached the quarter-finals of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 European Open in Hamburg after beating Rebecca Peterson (WTA No 93) of Sweden in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Kontaveit got off to a flying start, twice reaching break point in the opening game, the second of which she converted to take the first set. However, Peterson fought back, breaking the Kontaveit's serve at the first opportunity to bring the scores level.

Kontaveit then found her rhythm and started to play much more confidently, breaking serve twice to win the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Kontaveit's dominance began to show, as she quickly moved into a 4-1 lead. Despite making several unforced errors, which allowed Peterson to pull the score back to 4-2, Kontavaeit always looked comfortable, and won the final two games in decisive fashion to take the set 6-2, and book her place in the last eight.

7- Anett #Kontaveit claimed her third victory over Rebecca #Peterson, in Hamburg, and is now 7-0 against Swedish opponents in her career, including Qualifying and Billie Jean King Cup matches. Unbreakable. @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/CwN4ubU4O0 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 20, 2022

Kontaveit will now face eighth-seeded Andrea Petkovic (WTA 67) of Germany in the quarter-finals, after she defeated Japan's Misaki Doi (WTA 107) 6-4, 6-3 in her second round tie.

Kontaveit will be confident going into the match, having won both of her previous two encounters with Petkovic. Their most recent meeting came last October, when the Estonian dispatched Petkovic 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16 on her way to winning the 2021 WTA VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Annett Kontaveit's WTA Hamburg European Open quarter-final match with Andrea Petkovic gets underway at 14:15 Estonian time on Thursday.

