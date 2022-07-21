Kontaveit through to quarter-finals of WTA Hamburg Open

News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Jimmy48 Photography/Social Media
News

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No 2) reached the quarter-finals of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 European Open in Hamburg after beating Rebecca Peterson (WTA No 93) of Sweden in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Kontaveit got off to a flying start, twice reaching break point in the opening game, the second of which she converted to take the first set. However, Peterson fought back, breaking the Kontaveit's serve at the first opportunity to bring the scores level.

Kontaveit then found her rhythm and started to play much more confidently, breaking serve twice to win the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Kontaveit's dominance began to show, as she quickly moved into a 4-1 lead. Despite making several unforced errors, which allowed Peterson to pull the score back to 4-2, Kontavaeit always looked comfortable, and won the final two games in decisive fashion to take the set 6-2, and book her place in the last eight.

Kontaveit will now face eighth-seeded Andrea Petkovic (WTA 67) of Germany in the quarter-finals, after she defeated Japan's Misaki Doi (WTA 107) 6-4, 6-3 in her second round tie.

Kontaveit will be confident going into the match, having won both of her previous two encounters with Petkovic. Their most recent meeting came last October, when the Estonian dispatched Petkovic 6-1, 6-4  in the round of 16 on her way to winning the 2021 WTA VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Annett Kontaveit's WTA Hamburg European Open quarter-final match with Andrea Petkovic gets underway at 14:15 Estonian time on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:30

Erik Gamzejev: Moving to Ida-Viru County a patriotic act

12:19

Estonia manages to procure fifth of planned gas supply

12:06

Statistics: Second quarter construction price index up 18.8 percent on year

11:44

Kontaveit through to quarter-finals of WTA Hamburg Open

11:42

Gallery: Estonian government holds first sitting

11:17

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

10:59

Teacher shortage haunting schools on verge of new academic year

10:34

As shortage continues, family doctors' five-year starting bonus to triple Updated

10:21

Paldiski LNG terminal works continue on schedule

09:52

Laidmets wins partial victory in dismissal case against education ministry

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

20.07

Kremlin calls Open Estonia Foundation a 'threat' to Russian security

20.07

Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

20.07

Reinsalu against changing residence rules for Russian IT specialists

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office

20.07

Gallery: Kanepi Municipality opens hemp maze to promote municipality, hemp

20.07

Minister: Universal electricity price to match average fixed package price

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: