Kontaveit back to second in latest WTA rankings

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: AELTC/Edward Whitaker
Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit has climbed back into second place in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) world rankings, published on Monday. Kaia Kanepi also moved up, and is now in 35th position.

No WTA or ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) ranking points were awarded during this year's Wimbledon tournament, after organizers the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from taking part.

Iga Swiatek is still way out in front in the WTA women's world rankings on 8336 points, more than 4000 points ahead of Estonia's Kontaveit in second with 4326. Maria Sakkari of Greece is in third place on 4190 points.

Paula Badosa (4030) of Spain remains in fourth, while Tunisia'a Ons Jabeur (4010) dropped three positions to fifth. There was no change for Arina Sabalenka (3267), who stays in sixth, while Danielle Collins (3131) and Jessica Pegula (3087) of the USA both moved up in the rankings, and now occupy seventh and eighth places respectively. Spain's Gabrine Muguruza (2886) and Emma Raducanu of the UK (2717) complete the top ten.

Kaia Kanepi moved up three places from 38th to 35th and now has 1,317 WTA points.

Editor: Michael Cole

