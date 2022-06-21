Kaia Kanepi back in WTA top 40

Tennis star Kaia Kanepi is back in the top 40 of the fresh Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday.

Anett Kontaveit remains in second place.

Kanepi, 37, made the top 40 several weeks ago for the first time in seven years off the back of some strong performances, including reaching round three of last month's French Open.

Polish player Iga Swiatek continues as world number one, followed by Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) who has overtaken Paula Badosa (Spain). Maria Sakkari (Greece) is fifth, Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) sixth, and Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic) is seventh, followed by U.S. players Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula in eighth and ninth respectively, and Garbine Muguruza of Spain rounding out the top 10.

Estonia's highest-ranking men's player is Mark Lajal, who has risen to a career-high 669th place in the ATP rankings, while Daniil Glinka is ranked 871st.

The Eastbourne WTA tournament is in progress at the time of writing while the Wimbledon Championships are set to start next Monday.

