Wimbledon draw reveals round one opponents for Kontaveit, Kanepi

Round one opponents facing Estonia's tennis stars, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi at the Wimbledon Championships, starting Monday, have been revealed following the draw for the contest.

The two players are both seeded – Kontaveit second and Kanepi 31st – meaning they cannot face each other, nor any other seeds, in the first two rounds, though they are in the same half of the draw.

Kontaveit, ranked second in the world, is to face U.S. player Bernarda Pera (119th in the world) in round one. The pair have not met competitively before; Pera's grass court form has resulted in three defeats at Wimbledon, while she last played on clay, at May's French Open.

Meanwhile, Kaia Kanepi, back in the world top 40, faces Diane Parry of France, ranked 77th in the world. Again, the two have not played each other before, and Parry, 19, is making her Wimbledon debut – she reached the semi-finals of last week's tournament at the Gaiba Tennis Club near Ferrara, Italy.

On the horizon potentially for Kontaveit are world number 36 Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine) in round three and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic (Swizterland, 17th in the world) in round four.

Kanepi may end up meeting Tunisian player Ons Jabeur in round three if both make it that far – Jabeur picked up a knee injury at Eastbourne during the week, however, and so may not start.

World number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) faces Croatian player Jana Fett (WTA 254th) in round one; veteran star Serena Williams, 40, is playing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament, a competition which she has won seven times.

The championships proper start on Monday, June 27.

