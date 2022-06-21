Kontaveit seeded number two in Wimbledon Championships, Kanepi 31st

Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi are both seeded for this year's Wimbledon Championships, starting in SW19 next Monday.

Kontaveit is seeded second, the same position as her current WTA ranking, while Kanepi is seeded 31st (WTA ranking: 39th).

For Kanepi, the seeding is the first since the 2014 French Open.

Seeds cannot meet each other in the first two rounds of the competition, which is also closed to Russian and Belarusian players, as a result of the Ukraine invasion.

The main draw takes place Friday, June 24 with the competition starting the following Monday.

World number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) is also seeded first in the championships (see diagram below).

Among the men, defending Novak Djokovic is seeded first – world number one Daniil Medvedev is barred and number two, Alexander Zverev (Germany) is injured – while Rafael Nadal, who has won the first two grand slams of this year (Australia and France - the latter his 14th title) is seeded second.

Anett Kontaveit, who recently acquired a new coach in Torben Beltz, is not playing at the in-progress Eastbourne tournament, the WTA warmer for Wimbledon and equivalent of the ATP's Queen's Club, though Kaia Kanepi is playing and at the time of writing.

