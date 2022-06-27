Kontaveit down one place in world rankings as Kanepi and Lajal both move up

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit has dropped one place to third in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) world rankings, which were published on Monday. Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 38) and Estonian men's number one Mark Lajal (ATP No. 664), both improved their rankings for the second consecutive week.

Poland's Iga Swiatek continues to hold on to first place in the WTA rankings, with 8,576 points, while Ons Jabeur of Tunisia moves up to second place on 4,340, 34 points ahead of Estonian Kontaveit, who has 4,306. Kontaveit's slight drop in the rankings is a result of the Estonian pulling out of this year's Eastbourne tournament due to illness, a tournament she reached the final of in 2021.

There were no other changes to the WTA top ten, with Spain's Paula Badosa (4,245 points)- one place behind Kontaveit in fourth and Maria Sakkari of Greece ranked fifth (4,205 points). The top ten is completed by Belarusian Arina Sabalenka (4,046 points), Karolina Pliškova of the Czech Republic (3,777 points), Americans Danielle Collins (3,255 points) and Jessica Pegula (3,156 points), and Spain's Garbine Muguruza (3,015 points).

For the second week in succession, Kaia Kanepi moved up in the WTA rankings, and is now in 38th position on 1,297 points. One place ahead of Kanepi is France's Alize Cornet (1,311 points), while Shelby Rogers of the USA is just one point behind the Estonian on 1,296 points.

In the men's ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) world rankings, 19-year-old Estonian Mark Lajal moved up to 664th position, the highest of his career so far, while the other two Estonians in the top 1,00, Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 872) and Jürgen Zopp (ATP No. 962), both dropped one place.

Despite losing 205 ranking points, Daniil Medvedev (7,955) remains top of the men's ATP world rankings. The Russian is followed by Germany's Alexander Zverev (7,030 points), Novak Djokovic of Serbia (6,770 points) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (6,525). Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (5,150 points) moved up to fifth place in the rankings, overtaking Norway's Casper Ruud (5,050 points). Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (4,890 points), Russian Andrei Rubljov (3,870 points), Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (3,760 points) and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland (3,735 points) complete the men's top ten.

