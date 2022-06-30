Canada to open up full embassy in Estonia

Canada will be posting a full-time ambassador in Tallinn under new, wide-ranging plans which see the country expanding its presence in Central and Eastern Europe as a whole, in the wake of a destabilized situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Up to now, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had been served by the one ambassador, who is usually based in Riga.

Canada's Mnister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly tweeted of the development that: "Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world is experiencing a geopolitical shift. Canada must act to promote its interests, protect democracy and to push back on Russia's influence," adding that this was the reason for the increased presence in all three Baltic States, and also in Slovakia, which will also be getting a dedicated Canadian ambassador.

Since 's invasion of , the world is experiencing a geopolitical shift. must act to promote its interests, protect democracy & push back on Russia's influence.

⁰That's why we are increasing our diplomatic footprint in:

✔️Estonia

✔️Lithuania

✔️Slovakia

✔️Latvia — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) June 29, 2022

Canada is also set to open an embassy in Armenia.

H.E. Kevin Rex, whose term soon ends as ambassador to all three Baltic States called the development a "big deal".

"What better parting message from for my colleagues in Estonia and Lithuania than to upgrade our offices to full embassies and an enhanced presence in Latvia," he added in a tweet.

This is a big, big deal. As I start my wind down tour here, what better parting message from for my colleagues in and than to upgrade our offices to full embassies and an enhanced presence in ! Message: it will take 3 Ambassadors to replace me . https://t.co/boDcSoyC4D — Kevin Rex (@Kev_Rex) June 29, 2022

The embassy has up to now operated an office in Tallinn, on Toom-Kooli 13.

President Alar Karis welcomed the move, saying he was: "Very pleased that our ally and friend Canada has decided to open an embassy in Tallinn. I am certain that this will further strengthen friendship and cooperation between Estonia and Canada. Good friends are very important in times of uncertainty"

Very pleased that our Ally and friend #Canada has decided to open an Embassy in Tallinn. I am certain that this will further strengthen friendship and cooperation between #Estonia and Canada. Good friends are very important in times of uncertainty. https://t.co/JUhSA8lMsE — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) June 29, 2022

Canada is also beefing up its military presence in Latvia via the multi-national enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Adaži, near Riga, of which it is the lead nation.



The revised number of personnel will come to 1,887 (all nations) in that eFP battlegroup, making it the largest not only of the three battlegroups in the Baltic States, but also of all the eight analogue battlegroups on NATO's eastern flank.

NEW figures for #NATO's forward presence in the eastern part of the Alliance: https://t.co/VDSFGvCVpv



BG : 968

BG : 1430

BG : 900

BG : 1887

BG : 1632

BG : 1033

BG : 1148

BG : 643



9641 troops in 8⃣ battlegroups pic.twitter.com/5VvtodPLy4 — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) June 28, 2022

Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, attended this week's G7 summit in Germany, where he announced various additional support measures for Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!