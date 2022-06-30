Canada to open up full embassy in Estonia

Canadian and Estonian flags.
Canadian and Estonian flags. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ J. Azanovo
Canada will be posting a full-time ambassador in Tallinn under new, wide-ranging plans which see the country expanding its presence in Central and Eastern Europe as a whole, in the wake of a destabilized situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Up to now, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had been served by the one ambassador, who is usually based in Riga.

Canada's Mnister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly tweeted of the development that: "Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world is experiencing a geopolitical shift. Canada must act to promote its interests, protect democracy and to push back on Russia's influence," adding that this was the reason for the increased presence in all three Baltic States, and also in Slovakia, which will also be getting a dedicated Canadian ambassador.

Canada is also set to open an embassy in Armenia.

H.E. Kevin Rex, whose term soon ends as ambassador to all three Baltic States called the development a "big deal".

"What better parting message from for my colleagues in Estonia and Lithuania than to upgrade our offices to full embassies and an enhanced presence in Latvia," he added in a tweet.

The embassy has up to now operated an office in Tallinn, on Toom-Kooli 13.

President Alar Karis welcomed the move, saying he was: "Very pleased that our ally and friend Canada has decided to open an embassy in Tallinn. I am certain that this will further strengthen friendship and cooperation between Estonia and Canada. Good friends are very important in times of uncertainty"

Canada is also beefing up its military presence in Latvia via the multi-national enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Adaži, near Riga, of which it is the lead nation.

 
The revised number of personnel will come to 1,887 (all nations) in that eFP battlegroup, making it the largest not only of the three battlegroups in the Baltic States, but also of all the eight analogue battlegroups on NATO's eastern flank.

Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, attended this week's G7 summit in Germany, where he announced various additional support measures for Ukraine.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

