Annet Kontaveit to work with former Kerber and Raducanu coach

Anett Kontaveit Source: SCANPIX/AP
Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, who is currently at number 2 in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings, is to begin working with experienced German coach Torben Beltz.

Beltz, 45, is best known for working with Angelique Kerber, having coached the former world number one on four separate occasions. Under Betz's tutelage, Kerber won both the Australian and US Open titles in 2016, while also finishing runner-up at Wimbledon, the Rio Olympics and the WTA Finals in the same year.

Beltz has also coached Donna Vekic of Croatia, who reached a career-high of 19th in the WTA world rankings during their time together. Last November, Beltz teamed up with 19-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu, who was the surprise winner of the 2021 US Open, but they parted ways in April this year.

Kontaveit and Beltz began training together on Sunday and will travel to the UK this week for Wimbledon, which gets underway on June 27.

The Estonian's cooperation with her previous coach Dmitry Tursunov, a Russian national, ended due to visa problems as a result of the current international situation, which prevented him from accompanying her to matches.

Kontaveit previously told ERR that she felt the need to have a coach who can travel with her to tournaments. The world number 2 said she was extremely grateful to Tursonov, thanking him for the many great victories they had enjoyed together.

