Kontaveit set to take on Niemeier in round two Wimbledon clash

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's top tennis player and WTA (Women's Tennis Association) number 3 Anett Kontaveit, faces Germany's Jule Niemeier (WTA No 97) today in the second round of this year's Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

The match between Kontaveit, seeded number 2 in the tournament, and Niemeier gets underway on Wimbledon's court number 2 at 15:00 Estonian time today.

Before the match:

In her first round tie on Monday, Kontaveit ended Bernada Pera (WTA No. 123) of the USA's 67-day winning streak with a 7-5, 6-1 victory. "I love playing on grass. I'm so pleased and just really, really happy...It's been an incredible feeling being the second seed. I didn't play any lead-up tournaments, so not a lot of confidence to take from that, but I was really enjoying myself out here and was glad to be playing again," said Kontaveit in a post-match interview.

Kontaveit's opponent Jule Niemeier, defeated China's Wang Wiyu (WTA No. 105) 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round, recording what was her first victory in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament.

Victory for Kontaveit would set up a third round tie with the winner of the all-Ukrainian match-up between number 29 seed Anhelina Kalinina (WTA No. 34) and Lesia Tsurenko (WTA No. 101).

Editor: Michael Cole

