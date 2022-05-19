Tallinn allocates €400,000 for WTA tennis tournament

The City of Tallinn is allocating €400,000 for the organization of the international women's tennis tournament WTA Tallinn Open this autumn.

"Holding a women's tennis tournament at such a high level in Tallinn will give our top athletes the opportunity to compete on their home court, and our home audience the chance to experience top sport first hand," said Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

The money will be allocated in the city's supplementary budget, he said, which will have to be agreed by the city council.

"Hopefully, this will not be the last WTA tournament in Tallinn, but regardless of that, it will be a sporting event with a long-lasting impact that will put Tallinn on the world tennis map," he added.

Another reason Tallinn is keen to hold a tournament is that it is a candidate for the European Capital of Sport in 2025. Holding international competitions in the city helps with this goal, the mayor said.

Allar Hint, Secretary General of the Estonian Tennis Association, said the event will start on September 26 and will be held at the Forus Tennis Center.

"The Tallinn WTA Tournament is one of the biggest sporting events of all time and I hope very much that it will become a tradition," he said.

Estonian number one tennis player Anett Kontaveit added that the WTA tournament schedule is very busy at the end of the year, but the Tallinn tournament will be the only one that week.

"I really enjoy playing at home and this is definitely a great honor. I'll do my best and participate in any case, health permitting," said Kontaveit.

According to the Secretary-General of the Tennis Association, Kaia Kanepi has also agreed to take part.

Kõlvart, Kontaveit and Hint signed tennis balls of goodwill to mark the WTA tennis tournament taking place in Tallinn

