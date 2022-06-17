Tallinn city council holds night session

June 16 Tallinn city council sitting ends at 5 a.m. the next day. Source: Kristen Michal
The Tallinn city council held what was probably one of its longest sittings to date when it met from 4 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday.

The agenda included, among other things, the capital's second 2022 supplementary budget.

Interpellations alone took four hours, with topics ranging from condition of streets and playgrounds to bicycle paths, Kirkorov concert, the decision to fire the editor-in-chief of city paper Stolitsa for justifying Russian aggression, Tallinn schools' conduct in connection with Russia's aggression in Ukraine and principal's Estonian proficiency.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

