Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

News
Marek Reinaas at the meeting of the Tallinn City Council.
Marek Reinaas at the meeting of the Tallinn City Council. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Eesti 200 is calling for the dismissal of Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) and for a new coalition. The party says the current coalition is "incapable" of bringing change.

Marek Reinaas, chairman of the Eesti 200 faction in Tallinn City Council, sent the proposal to the chairs of other political groups on Wednesday.

"With Center in power, the city government has shown to be incapable of bringing about change, dealing with crises and reforming education into Estonian language, so it is clear that Tallinn needs new leadership and a long-term strategy starting today," said Reinaas.

Eesti 200 has seven seats in Tallinn's 79-seat council.

Tallinn's coalition is currently formed by the Center Party, which has 39 seats, and the Social Democratic Party, which have seven.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:19

Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

17:43

Poll: YouTube, Kalev, Google, ERR favorite brands in Estonia

17:12

Tallinn principals demand answers from minister on teaching Ukrainians

16:40

Street artist Edward von Lõngus opens huge new work in Tallinn

16:30

EPL editor-in-chief: Prosecutor's office permission rule harms journalists

16:06

Ülle Madise: Government change in light of the Constitution

15:37

Magnum Group buys Lithuanian pharmacy chain

15:23

Padar: Forming coalition more sensible without ticking time-bombs

15:13

Kallas suggests Center Party chairman resign as Riigikogu speaker

14:53

Kriis.ee publishes housing guide for war refugees, landlords in Estonia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:29

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

12:55

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

14.06

Reform, SDE and Isamaa fail to reach common ground on price of energy

03.06

Disney+ launches in Estonia this month

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

13:30

Coalition talks: Kallas offers Isamaa compromise on family benefits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: