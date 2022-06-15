Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

Eesti 200 is calling for the dismissal of Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) and for a new coalition. The party says the current coalition is "incapable" of bringing change.

Marek Reinaas, chairman of the Eesti 200 faction in Tallinn City Council, sent the proposal to the chairs of other political groups on Wednesday.

"With Center in power, the city government has shown to be incapable of bringing about change, dealing with crises and reforming education into Estonian language, so it is clear that Tallinn needs new leadership and a long-term strategy starting today," said Reinaas.

Eesti 200 has seven seats in Tallinn's 79-seat council.

Tallinn's coalition is currently formed by the Center Party, which has 39 seats, and the Social Democratic Party, which have seven.

--

