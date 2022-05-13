Estonia's junior weightlifters put in strong European championships showing

Sports
Marelin Jüriado (middle).
Marelin Jüriado (middle). Source: European Powerlifting Federation
Sports

Junior weightlifter Marelin Jüriado has become European powerlifting champion, both in her category and overall. Other junior competitors at the event also came away with strong performances.

Jüriado, 15, won her category (girls up to 84kg) and also took the title across categories at the championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

"I was satisfied with the results, there was still a small amount left in each area. The difficulties were chosen to make sure that the necessary kilos were collected in absolute victory. I gave the best competition of my life," she said, after the competition.

Alexander Andrusenko, President of the Estonian powerlifting association (Eesti Jõutõstelii), noted that the European Championships had brought major success for Estonia, not only for Jüriado but for other competitors as well. 

He said: "The development of Marelin and other young people has been highly impressive and it is a pleasure to see that the level of our young people is so high. Carl Henrik Ted Erik Högström (all the same person – ed.) became the European champion in his weight class while Katriin Sildnik  took silver and Pille Pihlik took fourth place. "

"There were also some small setbacks, but I believe that the athletes will get even stronger and will be even better prepared next time, both technically and in terms of strength," Andrusenko added.

Eliise Mikomägi also won a silver medal in the 76 kg category in Pilsen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:42

Estonia temporary home to Ukraine men's volleyball team

11:17

SDE leader: Party is not a stop-gap coalition option ahead of elections Updated

11:11

Estonia's junior weightlifters put in strong European championships showing

10:53

Statistics: Museum attendance in Estonia hits 18-year low

10:26

Maasikas: Ukrainian politicians are a little disappointed in NATO

10:06

Average gross monthly wage up nearly 7 percent on year to 2021

09:39

Investigation into MS Estonia ferry starts next week

09:05

Several Estonian gas sellers stop offering fixed-price contracts

08:36

President Karis: If ultimatums replace cooperation, coalition cannot work

08:05

Estonia makes Eurovision final

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

12.05

Kallas: Man up and bring a motion of no confidence against me

12.05

Finland to apply for NATO membership 'without delay'

12.05

Death rate, immigration at highest levels in Estonia for several years

12.05

PM: NATO proposals for ramping up defense not enough for Estonia

12.05

Ratas: It is the prime minister's words which are ending the coalition

12.05

Administration to postpone nearly 50 planned road construction projects

12.05

New cars shortage hiking second-hand prices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: