Estonia's junior weightlifters put in strong European championships showing

Junior weightlifter Marelin Jüriado has become European powerlifting champion, both in her category and overall. Other junior competitors at the event also came away with strong performances.

Jüriado, 15, won her category (girls up to 84kg) and also took the title across categories at the championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

"I was satisfied with the results, there was still a small amount left in each area. The difficulties were chosen to make sure that the necessary kilos were collected in absolute victory. I gave the best competition of my life," she said, after the competition.

Alexander Andrusenko, President of the Estonian powerlifting association (Eesti Jõutõstelii), noted that the European Championships had brought major success for Estonia, not only for Jüriado but for other competitors as well.

He said: "The development of Marelin and other young people has been highly impressive and it is a pleasure to see that the level of our young people is so high. Carl Henrik Ted Erik Högström (all the same person – ed.) became the European champion in his weight class while Katriin Sildnik took silver and Pille Pihlik took fourth place. "

"There were also some small setbacks, but I believe that the athletes will get even stronger and will be even better prepared next time, both technically and in terms of strength," Andrusenko added.

Eliise Mikomägi also won a silver medal in the 76 kg category in Pilsen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!