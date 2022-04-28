Estonian curling pair fail to get through world championship group stage

Estonia's mixed curling team are out of the medals at the world championships in Geneva, Switzerland, after finishing their group games with three wins and five losses.

The pair, Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill, took a heavy 12:1 loss against Norway and, while they were able to pull off a consolation win against South Korean (8:3), it was not enough to go through, though the team still has to play Denmark, who have the same win-loss ratio.

The top three from group A will go through, but as Japan, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland have six wins apiece and Italy five, there is no mathematical chance for Kaldvee and Lill to be among the three who progress.

Earlier on in the tournament, the pair, coached by Scotsman Derek Brown, had lain in third place after beating Japan and New Zealand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!