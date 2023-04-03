Estonian curling pair finish second at WCT Trophy in Prague

Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.
Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill. Source: World Curling Federation
This weekend, the Estonian curling pair of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill finished second at the WCT (World Curling Tour) Mixed Doubles Trophy in Prague. The Estonians suffered their only loss of the tournament in the final match against Finnish pair of Immonen and Sipilä.

Kaldvee and Lill played seven matches at the Prague tournament, winning six.  However, in a tense final game, the Estonian champions, who are also ranked number two in the world, lost 8-4 to Finland's Lotta Immonen and Markus Sipilä.

"We adapted well to the conditions at the curling hall in Prague and showed a consistently good level of play," said Harri Lill.

Lill added, that the Estonian pair were pleased to see the things they had been focusing on in training, really pay off on the ice.

For Kaldvee and Lill, April will be the most important month of the current curling season, as it culminates with the World Mixed Doubles Championships in Gangneung, South Korea. The tournament takes place from April 22 to 29 April and involves teams from 20 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.

The Estonian pair will be in action again this weekend (April 6-9) at the WCT Latvian Mixed Doubles Curling Trophy in Riga.

Editor: Michael Cole

